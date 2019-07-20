Union Minister, MLC Randhawa meet Governor

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Union Minister of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Governor and Sawant discussed about the initiatives required for making Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) more competitive and the possible avenues for improving the industrial sector and generating employment in J&K.

Meanwhile Vikram Randhawa, MLC, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Randhawa briefed Governor about various issues of public importance and requested for rehabilitation of families who will be dislocated due to expansion of Jammu airport and early release of CDF in favour of Legislators. Governor assured the Legislator due consideration of his demands.