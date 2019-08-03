Union Joint Secretary MRD interacts with SHG members

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Union Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Nita Kejriwal Friday visited Lar, Sumbal and Wakura blocks and interacted with the members of Self-Help Groups under Umeed scheme there.

On the occasion, Mission Director Jammu Kashmir State Rural Livelihoods Mission Abdul Rashid War, Additional Mission Director Kashmir Rifat Aftab Qureshi, Additional Mission Director Jammu Sham Lal, and other officials of Umeed were also present, government spokesman said in a handout.

The SHG members apprised Kejriwal about various income generation activities undertaken by them under JKSRLM and how it has impacted their lives. They shared their experiences and success stories on how being part of Self-Help Group ushered in a positive change in their lives. The SHG members from three blocks shared their success stories and how the Mission is helping them to come out of poverty.

During the interaction, Nita Kejriwal said that each SHG has an inspiring and motivational story to tell which is heartening to see as SHGs are playing very important role in every sector of life.

Highlighting the objectives of JKSRLM, Abdul Rashid War said that Umeed initiative is proving highly beneficial for poverty alleviation in rural areas through capacity building and generating livelihood awareness.

