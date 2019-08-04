Union Health minister hopes doctors will end strike against NMC Bill

August 04, 2019 14:36:00 | Press Trust of India

Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday met the associations of AIIMS and Safdarjung resident doctors, who are on a strike in protest against certain provisions of the NMC Bill, and hoped they will withdraw their stir keeping in view national interest and problems faced by patients.



Resident doctors continued to be on strike for the fourth consecutive day today.



Vardhan met representatives of resident doctors associations at his residence and said he cleared their doubts and queries related to the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.



"Met the delegation of AIIMS RDA at my residence and reiterated that National Medical Commission Bill is a big change in the field of medical education which will prove to be a blessing in better health services to 130 crore people," he tweeted.



In another tweet he said, "Besides AIIMS RDA, also met SJDDELHI RDA delegation and removed their misconceptions regarding NMC Bill. Hope the agitating doctors, in view of problems faced by patients, and national interest end their protest."



Health care services continued to be affected as resident doctors at some government hospitals including AIIMS and Safdarjung boycotted non-essential services even as emergency services had resumed on Saturday in all healthcare facilities.



Doctors have been boycotting work and demonstrating over certain provisions of the Bill after its passage in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.