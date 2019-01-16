About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Union Finance Secy holds meeting, discusses JK issues

Published at January 16, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

New Delhi, Jan 15:

 A meeting chaired by the Union Finance Secretary A N Jha Tuesday discussed various outstanding financial issues pertaining to J&K state.
The official spokesperson said the meeting was attended by a team of officers from the State led by Principal Secretary, Finance, Navin Choudhary and comprised Commissioner-Secretary, PDD, Hirdesh Kumar Singh, officers of J&K Finance Department, representative of Union Power Ministry and senior officers of Department of Expenditure.
The spokesperson said threadbare discussions resulted in an agreed roadmap to raise Rs 3500 crore state bonds to liquidate outstanding power purchase liability. Further, issues related to market borrowing by the state for the last quarter of the current financial year was also resolved.
Expressing satisfaction over the outcome of the meeting Navin Choudhary conveyed that immediate follow up action will be taken by the Finance and Power Development Departments to conclude these issues at the earliest possible.

 

