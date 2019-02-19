Union civil aviation minister addresses PHD Kashmir through video conference

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation Dr. Suresh Prabhu addressed the PHD Chamber Kashmir Members and other trade and industry associations of India via video conference on Monday.
The session was hosted, organized and coordinated by PHDCCI at 15 locations out of total 74 locations across India wherein the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry addressed industry, trade and exporters of these locations with an aim to place the view of the Government about internal trade and industry besides sharing future vision of the Government.
He also solicited opinion of the participants on issues concerning internal trade and industry. Moreover the event will also be webcast for more outreach.
Talking about how the main aim of this live stream is to "integrated" country's business class in order to understand their perspective, Dr. Suresh Prabhu said, "For the first time, such a platform has been established wherein there is a one-to-one & direct interaction with trade and industry on critical issues and therefore it is an unique opportunity for the trading community to understand the view point of the Government for the growth and development and placement of views of the traders."
While welcoming the move PHD CHAMBER Chairman Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya termed it as a concrete step towards streamlining the internal trade and industry structure in the Country. He said that the conference also helped in understanding the ground realities and core issues of trade in the Country. He further said that after internal trade brought under the charge of Commerce Ministry, it is the first time such significance has been given to the trading community.
In his interaction, Chaya thanked the Minster for extending the North East Industrial Development package to J&K and highlighted the need of GST reimbursement for survival of this hospitality sector due to the delicate situation in Kashmir and declining tourism of this sector.
Suggestions were submitted from PHDCCI Kashmir highlighting the lack of marketing, raw material and market linkages, Common facility centers (CFC) for Handicraft and Handloom Sectors, the non-functional Inland Container Depot at Srinagar and Jammu under ASIDE Scheme, Non-availability of Kashmir specific International, national, and local Reverse Buyer Seller meet and Trade Fairs, Non-availability of warehousing and product marketing support for J&K manufactured Items at national and International level, the duty draw back needs to be increased due to land locked location of J&K and declaration of the State as Special Economic Zone to boost the export market,
Establishment of Special Industrial Zones and Areas for Women Entrepreneurs, including the Rangreth Old Airport of Srinagar Under UDAAN Scheme to control the Exorbitant Air fare to Srinagar.