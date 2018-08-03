Unidentified person dies in train mishap

Srinagar:
Police Post Mazhama seeks help of the general public in identifying a person, who died yesterday in a train accident at Railway Track Mazhama.
The deceased, about 23 years old, is wearing white T-Shirt and black trouser. The body of the deceased has been kept in the mortuary of PCR Kashmir for identification.
Anybody having any information regarding the deceased may contact GRP Police Post Mazhama on 9596347294, 8493081182 or Police Control Room Kashmir on 100.
Vyas for fast-pacing recruitment under PM’s Special Employment Package
SRINAGAR: The Advisor to Governor, Mr B B Vyas today directed for fast-pacing recruitment to various posts meant for Kashmiri Migrants under the Prime Minister’s Special Employment Package.
The Advisor was chairing a review meeting to discuss the modalities for fast-pacing recruitment to various posts earmarked for the Kashmiri migrants under PMSEP.
The meeting was attended by Director General of Police, Dr S P Vaid, Director General Prisons, Dilbagh Singh, Commissioner Secretary GAD, Hilal Ahmad Parray, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Khan, Secretary Law, Abdul Majid Bhat, Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation, Talat Parvez, Chairman SSRB and Relief Commissioner Migrants and other senior officers.
The Advisor directed for coordinated efforts, so that the posts which have been identified and advertised are filled within the shortest possible time. He said the same is very essential so that the motive of the package gets fulfilled.
Vyas further asked for taking regular meetings so that the bottlenecks if any are removed at the earliest.
The Advisor also directed the Secretary Law to ensure fast disposal of the litigations, if any, so that it does not act as an impediment in the proper implementation of the Prime Minister’s initiative.
While directing the officers to speed up the process of construction of the flats and transit accommodation to be provided to the persons who are appointed on various posts under the package, the Advisor said that the same would take care of their housing needs as well.
The meeting was informed that the first trench of the posts would be filled by the end of the August 2018 and similarly by 15th of September, the 2nd one would be filled and the rest of the posts would be filled after the settlement of the litigations.