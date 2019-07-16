About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 16, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Unidentified male body retrieved from river Jehlum in Bandipora

Police on Tuesday recovered an unidentified male body from river Jehlum near Shadipora area of Sumbal in North Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Reports  said that some locals spotted the body floating near Shadipora and informed the concerned police station immediately.

A police team reached the spot and retrieved the body. A police officer said that the body has been taken to nearby hospital for medico- legal formalities while the identity of the deceased is being ascertained. 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 16, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Unidentified male body retrieved from river Jehlum in Bandipora

              

Police on Tuesday recovered an unidentified male body from river Jehlum near Shadipora area of Sumbal in North Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Reports  said that some locals spotted the body floating near Shadipora and informed the concerned police station immediately.

A police team reached the spot and retrieved the body. A police officer said that the body has been taken to nearby hospital for medico- legal formalities while the identity of the deceased is being ascertained. 

News From Rising Kashmir

;