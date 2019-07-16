Unidentified male body retrieved from river Jehlum in Bandipora

July 16, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Police on Tuesday recovered an unidentified male body from river Jehlum near Shadipora area of Sumbal in North Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Reports said that some locals spotted the body floating near Shadipora and informed the concerned police station immediately.

A police team reached the spot and retrieved the body. A police officer said that the body has been taken to nearby hospital for medico- legal formalities while the identity of the deceased is being ascertained.