Unidentified gunmen shoot, wound NC worker in south Kashmir

March 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Unidentified gunmen shot and wounded a National Conference (NC) worker in south Kashmir district of Anantnag on Thursday.

Confirming the incident, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said that his party’s Block President of Bijbehara was wounded.

Omar wrote on twitter “My @JKNC_ colleague Mohd Ismail Wani, block President Bijbehara block in South Kashmir of has been shot & injured. He has been referred to Srinagar. Praying for his recovery.”