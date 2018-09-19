Unidentified duo 'snatches' Rs 2 lakh from lady in Habbakadal

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 18:
Police have registered a case and taken up investigation after a lady from Habakadal locality of Srinagar city claimed that two unidentified youth forcibly snatched a bag containing cash from her in Gadood Bagh area.
“We have registered an FIR vide number 38/18 under section 392 and investigation has been taken up. We are trying to ascertain whether the claim made by the lady is true or not but one thing is clear that she had withdrawn the Rs 2 lakh from two different branches of Jammu Kashmir Bank on the day of incident,” Station House Officer Police Station Kral Khud, Manzoor Ahmed told news agency CNS.
The lady in her complaint has claimed that she withdrew Rs 2 lakh cash from two different branches of JK Bank and when she reached Gadood Bagh area of Habakadal, two unidentified youth intercepted her and snatched the bag. “I was breathless as the duo pressed my throat. They fled from the spot with bag containing Rs 2 lakh.”
The police officer said that they visited both bank branches and checked the CCTV footage keenly, but we didn’t find those youth in the footage who might have been following her. “Matter seems to be suspicious but we will unearth the truth,” he said adding the area where the lady claims of being robbed is a congested one.