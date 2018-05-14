Unidentified body recovered in Sonamarg

Umar RainaGanderbal:-
Unidentified decomposed dead body was recovered from a River near Sonamarg village area of Gund tehsil, reports said on Sunday.
Police officials said that some locals on Sunday spotted the body of an unidentified man in a river at Sonamarg village and immediately informed the police station Sonamarg which reached the spot and retrieved the body from the river with the help of locals.
The identity of the deceased was not immediately known and the body has been kept in mortuary at primary Health centre Sonamarg.
Pertinently police recovered the second unidentified decomposed dead body in past 24 hours.
KPPA condoles with Bilal Bahdur
Srinagar: Kashmir Press Photographers Association (KPPA) has expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of senior photojournalist Bilal Bahdur.
KPPA held a condolence meeting during which the members expressed their heartfelt condolences and sympathies with Bilal on the sad demise of his mother. The members prayed for peace to the departed soul. They also prayed the Almighty to give courage, patience and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss.