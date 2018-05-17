About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Unidentified body recovered in Ganderbal

Published at May 17, 2018 04:08 AM 0Comment(s)102views


Umar Raina

Ganderbal:

Body of an unidentified man was recovered from a hydropower project canal in Fraw area of Gund tehsil of central Kashmir Ganderbal distrct, police said on Wednesday.

An official told Rising Kashmir that panic gripped at Fraw In Gund, when some locals saw body of a man floating in the canal of upper Sindh hydropower project in Fraw on Wednesday and immediately informed police station Gund. On getting information from locals, a police party from police station Gund reached the spot, and fished out the body from canal with the help of locals.

Station house officer (SHO) Police station Gund Syed Arif Bukhari told Rising Kashmir said that the body has been shifted to Primary health centre Gund for identification and a case under section 174 CrPc has been registered in this regard.

 

 

