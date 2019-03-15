Unhygienic washrooms irk patients, attendants at LD Hospital

March 15, 2019 | Limya Mahajan

Toilets neither damaged nor unhygienic, they are better than washrooms at airports: MS

Despite tall claims of the State government to improve the health sector in the Kashmir, patients visiting Lal Ded Maternity hospital (LD) are complaining of poor hygienic conditions in the hospital.

Scores of patients at the hospital said the hygienic condition of the hospital especially the washrooms is really poor. They said they were at high risk of infection due to poor hygiene in the hospital.

Maisara Bano, a patient at the hospital said, “There is poor sanitation in the hospital and foul smell emanates from the washrooms inside the hospital. Hospital administration should look into the issue.”

A sanitation worker at the hospital wishing not to be named said, “We clean the washrooms frequently but due to heavy rush of patients, their attendants and visitors to the hospital it becomes difficult to maintain it all the time.”

Farhana Mir, an attendant said, “There is lack of sanitation in the hospital especially the wards and foul smell comes out of the washrooms. We have to use masks inside the hospital and authorities have failed to look into the issue.”

She alleged that the toilets are littered and are not cleaned for days. There is bad smell emanating from every nook and corner of the hospital washrooms.

“Such situation can cause serious infection to the patients with open wounds,” Mir said adding that in Post Operative Wards, the toilets are blocked with filth causing immense inconvenience to the patients and their attendants.

Medical Superintendent, LD Hospital, Dr Shabir Siddiqui claimed that the washrooms of the hospital are ‘better than washrooms at the airports’. “The washrooms at LD Hospital are not dirty or damaged at all. Patients are more responsible for the poor hygiene in the hospital. Despite repeated warnings, the attendants of patients refuse to dump garbage at the designated spots,” Dr. Siddiqui said.