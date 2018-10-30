Unholy nexus between police and land grabbers in Katra: AAP

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Scores of activists of JK Unit of Aam Aadmi Party staged protest in Katra town accusing the police of being “hand in glove” with the land grabbers.
According to a statement, the activist holding play cards written shouted anti-corupption slogans and demanded action against the culprits.
“State Police must be made accountable before the civil administration on the pattern of old British/Maharaja rule,” the protestors, as per the statement, said.
National Council and founder member of AAP, Deep Singh, as per the statement, said that as taken up earlier, AAP’s main focus in the protest was the “ongoing harassing tactics of unholy nexuses between land grabbers – Police – a part of revenue related districts’ administration & Politicians’ towards the gentle & poor farmers/landowners within the state including the Katra town where poor were beaten bitterly by police supported goons during recent past and the forged case was registered against the victims,”
“Almost a worst type white collared militancy type situation is being allowed to flourish since last three decades within the state but Jammu Division is the most suffer due to the said anti social unholy nexuses against the gentle & poor farmers/landowners,” Singh further alleged.
He said that former state governments of NC-Congress, PDP-Congress had “deliberately made the SVC & SAC defunct by friendly legislation for personal gains & boosted the unlawful activities of the corrupt within the administration & police. “Unholy combination of BJP-PDP while maintaining the status-quo conditions, never bothered to go for corrections,” he added.
“AAP demands that the original old form of ‘State Accountability Commission’ may be restored to nail the corrupt working of politicians & executive. Unaccountable working of political rulers, administration & police is responsible for huge litigation before the Judicial Courts where a common man has to face the extra costly & extra time consuming trials,” Singh added
He alleged that thousands of kanals land has been purchased in Jammu province in particular by the ‘non-agriculture class’ “in large scale violations of J&K Alienation of Land Act No.-v of SVT 1995 (1938 A.D)”.
“A unique kind of unrest has been created within the society by the said violators.”
Singh appealed the Governor, Satya Pal Malik, to take cognizance of the issue “for an urgent stop on such violations and immediate probe be ordered against the violators of the Alienation Act followed by strict legal action against such violators of J&K Alienation of Land Act No.-v of SVT 1995 (1938 A.D) by declaring such lands as State land”.
Singh appreciated the recent steps initiated by the state Governor.”But more has to be done at the earliest to restore the shaken confidence of the J&K citizens,” he added.