UNGA president to meet Pak PM on Friday

Published at January 18, 2019 10:18 AM


Press Trust of India

Washington

United Nations General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa will meet Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and other top leaders of the country Friday, her spokesperson has said.

"Espinosa will be in Islamabad, Pakistan, on the first working day of her official trip to the country (Friday)," spokesperson Monica Villella Grayly said Thursday.

The UNGA chief will have bilateral meetings with PM Khan,President Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, she said.

The Pakistan president will host a dinner reception for Espinosa, Grayly told reporters at a news conference held at the UN headquarters in New York.

Espinosa will continue on her visit meeting with the UN team in the Pakistan, including the leaders of all UN agencies in the country, her spokesperson said.

