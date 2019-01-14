Unfurled Babies:From heavens to digital world

Dr.Riyaz Ahmad Mir
I am a child and wish to share my journey from heavens to this digital world.
I took birth at District Hospital Pulwama after my mom received a caesarean – the practice nowadays being encouraged by a large section of physicians in Kashmir to earn quick bucks, leaving our mothers physically frail.
Before my birth into her laps, she certainly would have gone through a regular monitoring at state run health institutions and the private clinics. But despite of this tireless monitoring, consultations, precautions and prolonged medication, the concerned doctors choose caesarean at the risk of my parents to realise my birth.
I opened my eyes in an apparently well sophisticated room with amusing gadgets around, however half an hour later, I and my mom were shifted to a general ward located downstairs. It was like a paradigm shift from a sensitive room to an extremely insensitive ward.
After getting discharged from the hospital, my parents took me to matamaal [maternal home] where everyone was excited to have my glimpse. As the news of my arrival spread, relatives and the people from neighbourhood started visit to know our well-being.
Each one around especially my grandma would care for us. Time passed, I gradually started to blink my eyes and focus on light beams. My cry would convey my mother that I am hungry. She would arrange milk. Her caressing and pats would offer me solace.
One day while I was enjoying a nap, my body all of the sudden shrilled for few seconds. Suddenly, my body turned feeble and pale, devoid of heart beat I burst into loud cries. My worried parents rushed me to Children’s Hospital Srinagar for a specialised check-up.
During daylong stay, I was taken for a series of diagnostic tests to establish the cause of my sudden cries. Preliminary investigations diagnosed seizures (“Mirgi” in local parlance).
The physicians at causality prescribed some injections. Later I was shifted to Ward 10 for further treatment. The ward here was relatively calm full of newborn patients. Unlike Pulwama Hospital, here I found sufficient washrooms attached to wards.
Here, the sanitation teams throng the corridors of the hospital in wee hours to ensure timely cleanliness of the hospital.
Hospital administration has erected a temporary hutment like waiting a hall outside the hospital for attendants and other visitors where they rest and have whatever eatables. But, ironically the hall is dilapidated and unhygienic.
During fresh spell of investigations, I was advised to go for a series of more medical tests. It was a hard gamble for the technicians to sense my thread like veins and for me to withstand their repeated attempts.
My parents wouldn’t bear my pain and therefore, they would prefer stay outside the room to be punished blessedly by the paramedics. Generally, they [my parents] would assign this responsibility to the neighbouring attendants who were actually strong enough to endure the baby cries.
One of the important chapters that added gloom to my story was to conduct the Magnetic Resonance Imaging [MRI] of my brain at Medical College Srinagar. For this, my parents took an appointment for investigation at MRI unit of the Medical College.
On that date, I was supposed to arrive for the test early morning and go for a slumber for half an hour to ensure zero – resistance from my side. Normally it is not that easy for a kid of my age as MRI machine makes loud sound signals. The noisy signals continuously disturb the patient kids thus disrupt the whole process.
Following the procedure, I was brought early morning to the hospital and as suggested I was administered. After half an hour I felt asleep and immediately. I was put inside the machine.
However, I woke up and opened my eyes in the middle of process. I was given second chance to relax and then similarly third chance but all in vain. Each time the unwanted machine noises irritated me and my parents as well.
“From Heavens to the Digital World”, is an attempt to depict the ordeal of tens and hundreds of unfurled babies and their parents at Valley’s primary and tertiary care hospitals. It [the story] mocks at the tall claims of the people at helm of affairs who claim to have developed the health sector of the Valley.
Wards of most of our hospitals are overcrowded and suffocated with patients and their attendants with outdated infrastructure. Filthy washrooms attached to poorly ventilated wards. At least two attendants were accompanying a patient at an average.
In an environment of melancholy, cheerful faces of the patients and their attendants are wonderful, so was our stay – full of experience. Everyone around would feel happy and joyful, celebrating the new births.
With the onset of dusk people would be seen spreading foam pieces /mats in the hospital corridors to rest. The attendants and their visitors would cluster in rings on the mats to have meals.
What concerns one is the lack of proper waiting halls for attendants and visitors. The patients coming from far off places for treatment with their attendants deserve to have proper space for a dignified stay.
If there would have been a significant number of waiting halls, it would improve overall hygienic standard of a hospital. If the wards, other staff rooms and washrooms remain well maintained regularly, it would be a step forward towards enhancing the health of patients and maintaining overall sanitation in the hospital.
A specialised radiologist, a nurse or councillors could remain available at sensitive units to wade off the fears of traumatised parents so as to facilitate successful investigations and treatment for babies. The move will certainly improve the patient care at the hospitals.
I was a patient by luck as I narrate the ordeal of 50 days. Otherwise, there are thousands of ailing newborn patients belonging to poor parents. They are made to travel hundreds of kilometres from peripheries to reach the hospitals to get their kids treated.
Hope the people at helm of affairs consider availability of all the diagnostic and treatment facilities under one roof at Valley’s lone Children Hospital and equip district and sub district level hospitals with the new born care units and paediatricians. Trust me, babies suffer a lot in this hectic process but can’t express the sufferings.
Dr.Riyaz Ahmad Mir is a senior Geologist at Geological Survey of India [GSI]
