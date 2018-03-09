About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

‘Unfortunate that army frame civilians as OGWs’: MLA Shopian

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

MLA Shopian Mohammad Yousuf Bhat Friday demanded judicial probe in civilian killings at Pahnoo Shopian.

He said since there are dissenting and contradictory versions coming up as to what happened on that fateful day, the matter needs to be thoroughly probed because people have every right to know the truth.

He said government is duty bound to book the culprits and give justice to the bereaved families, who have lost their loved ones.

 “It is unfortunate that army frame the civilians as over ground workers (OGWs) and by doing so they are trying to justify the civilian killings,” he said.

Bhat demanded immediate eviction of the army camp from Pahnoo village in Shopian district.

