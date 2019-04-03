Unfazed by Modi’s criticism, Omar sticks to his guns

April 03, 2019 | Noor-ul-Haq

Reiterates return of PM, President posts to JK

Unfazed by the criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several leaders of the rightwing Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), National Conference (NC) Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go through Jammu Kashmir’s history and once again promised getting back State’s executive posts of Sadr-e-Riyasat and Prime Minister.

“We haven’t been asking something new. We have had our own Sadr-e-Riyasat and Prime Minister till 1965. PM Modi should go through history of Jammu Kashmir for a better understanding of the issue. I am not talking anything new. It is what the constitution of India guaranteed Jammu Kashmir,” he said addressing a party workers convention in Pattan area of Baramulla district.

Omar said the same constitution on which PM Modi takes oath both as a Member of Parliament and as Prime Minister of India says Kashmir should have its own flag, its own map and its own constitution.

“PM Modi must know that same constitution says that Jammu Kashmir should have its own Sadr-e-Riyasat and Prime Minister. In 1996, the then PM assured us that talks should be held for restoration of internal autonomy in J&K. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had assured to resolve Kashmir issue within the ambit of Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat but few people want to fiddle with the special status of Kashmir but we won't allow them to succeed in their nefarious designs,” he said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi attacked the opposition over Omar Abdullah’s comments.

Omar said right now biggest issue with people of Jammu Kashmir was to fight against RSS, BJP and its allies in Kashmir who were talking about tinkering the special status of J&K.

“Earlier, it was Arun Jaitley who wrote somewhere on Facebook that Article 370 has to go, then BJP President Amit Shah told some TV channel that Article 370, and Article 35-A must go. Jammu Kashmir has threats from those people also who are changing colours on a daily basis, who call Modi their brother,” Omar said referring to Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone.

The NC vice president promised that if elected in the Legislative Assembly polls, NC would repeal the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA).

He also said once in power, NC would do away with ‘anti-youth’ SRO-202 job policy which was enacted under the regime of PDP-BJP coalition.

“I assure you and promise the people of Jammu Kashmir that the day NC makes its government on its own, within days I will repeal PSA. PSA has to go and every case right from 2015 in which our youth were arrested will be reviewed by NC government,” Omar said.

He said NC wants peace in the State and get rid of the gun culture.

To a question that Congress in its manifesto said that AFSPA in Jammu Kashmir would be reviewed and suitable changes made, Omar termed the decision “better late than never”.

“Earlier some friends in Congress had conspired against scrapping the controversial law when I demanded removal of AFSPA as a CM. I don’t want to name them. But I got support only from P Chidambaram. If the Congress has mentioned this in their manifesto, we welcome it. It's better late than never,” he said.