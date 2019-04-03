About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 03, 2019 | Noor-ul-Haq

Unfazed by Modi’s criticism, Omar sticks to his guns

Reiterates return of PM, President posts to JK

Unfazed by the criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several leaders of the rightwing Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), National Conference (NC) Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go through Jammu Kashmir’s history and once again promised getting back State’s executive posts of Sadr-e-Riyasat and Prime Minister.
“We haven’t been asking something new. We have had our own Sadr-e-Riyasat and Prime Minister till 1965. PM Modi should go through history of Jammu Kashmir for a better understanding of the issue. I am not talking anything new. It is what the constitution of India guaranteed Jammu Kashmir,” he said addressing a party workers convention in Pattan area of Baramulla district.
Omar said the same constitution on which PM Modi takes oath both as a Member of Parliament and as Prime Minister of India says Kashmir should have its own flag, its own map and its own constitution.
“PM Modi must know that same constitution says that Jammu Kashmir should have its own Sadr-e-Riyasat and Prime Minister. In 1996, the then PM assured us that talks should be held for restoration of internal autonomy in J&K. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had assured to resolve Kashmir issue within the ambit of Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat but few people want to fiddle with the special status of Kashmir but we won't allow them to succeed in their nefarious designs,” he said.
On Monday, Prime Minister Modi attacked the opposition over Omar Abdullah’s comments.
Omar said right now biggest issue with people of Jammu Kashmir was to fight against RSS, BJP and its allies in Kashmir who were talking about tinkering the special status of J&K.
“Earlier, it was Arun Jaitley who wrote somewhere on Facebook that Article 370 has to go, then BJP President Amit Shah told some TV channel that Article 370, and Article 35-A must go. Jammu Kashmir has threats from those people also who are changing colours on a daily basis, who call Modi their brother,” Omar said referring to Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone.
The NC vice president promised that if elected in the Legislative Assembly polls, NC would repeal the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA).
He also said once in power, NC would do away with ‘anti-youth’ SRO-202 job policy which was enacted under the regime of PDP-BJP coalition.
“I assure you and promise the people of Jammu Kashmir that the day NC makes its government on its own, within days I will repeal PSA. PSA has to go and every case right from 2015 in which our youth were arrested will be reviewed by NC government,” Omar said.
He said NC wants peace in the State and get rid of the gun culture.
To a question that Congress in its manifesto said that AFSPA in Jammu Kashmir would be reviewed and suitable changes made, Omar termed the decision “better late than never”.
“Earlier some friends in Congress had conspired against scrapping the controversial law when I demanded removal of AFSPA as a CM. I don’t want to name them. But I got support only from P Chidambaram. If the Congress has mentioned this in their manifesto, we welcome it. It's better late than never,” he said.

Latest News

UN chief warns against rising anti-Muslim hatred

UN chief warns against rising anti-Muslim hatred

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
PHE daily-wagers lockdown offices, demand release of pending wages

PHE daily-wagers lockdown offices, demand release of pending wages

Apr 02 | Agencies
Withdrawal of security cover will hamper Congress leaders

Withdrawal of security cover will hamper Congress leaders' poll campai ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Election department has got nearly 100 complaints of MCC violation: Of ...

Election department has got nearly 100 complaints of MCC violation: Of ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Karnah road through for traffic, Bandipora-Gurez to reopen on Wed

Karnah road through for traffic, Bandipora-Gurez to reopen on Wed

Apr 02 | Agencies
Prof Sangmi is new Dean College Development Council of KU

Prof Sangmi is new Dean College Development Council of KU

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Cross LoC Trade suspended in Poonch

Cross LoC Trade suspended in Poonch

Apr 02 | Agencies
Kathua Police tells group admins to register their WhatsApp groups at ...

Kathua Police tells group admins to register their WhatsApp groups at ...

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
More than 113 milion people suffer

More than 113 milion people suffer 'acute hunger': UN

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Omar hits back at Gambhir’s ‘Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM’ remark ...

Omar hits back at Gambhir’s ‘Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM’ remark ...

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Congress election manifesto says

Congress election manifesto says 'no change in Article 370'

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Pakistan says Indian fire killed its 3 troops

Pakistan says Indian fire killed its 3 troops

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Fire damages store at DH Ramban

Fire damages store at DH Ramban

Apr 02 | Tawheed Ahmed
WhatsApp unveils

WhatsApp unveils 'tipline' to tackle fake news

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Bihar woman found dead in Poonch, husband missing

Bihar woman found dead in Poonch, husband missing

Apr 02 | Agencies
Indian satellite destruction created 400 pieces of debris, endangering ...

Indian satellite destruction created 400 pieces of debris, endangering ...

Apr 02 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Special group to suggest security upgrade of Jammu-Srinagar highway: D ...

Special group to suggest security upgrade of Jammu-Srinagar highway: D ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Protests at Lethpora after forces allegedly manhandle girl student

Protests at Lethpora after forces allegedly manhandle girl student

Apr 02 | Javid Sofi
Schools near LoC in Poonch to remain closed today

Schools near LoC in Poonch to remain closed today

Apr 02 | RK Online Desk
AFSPA

AFSPA's 'disturbed area' tag extended for 3 AP districts

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 03, 2019 | Noor-ul-Haq

Unfazed by Modi’s criticism, Omar sticks to his guns

Reiterates return of PM, President posts to JK

              

Unfazed by the criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several leaders of the rightwing Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), National Conference (NC) Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go through Jammu Kashmir’s history and once again promised getting back State’s executive posts of Sadr-e-Riyasat and Prime Minister.
“We haven’t been asking something new. We have had our own Sadr-e-Riyasat and Prime Minister till 1965. PM Modi should go through history of Jammu Kashmir for a better understanding of the issue. I am not talking anything new. It is what the constitution of India guaranteed Jammu Kashmir,” he said addressing a party workers convention in Pattan area of Baramulla district.
Omar said the same constitution on which PM Modi takes oath both as a Member of Parliament and as Prime Minister of India says Kashmir should have its own flag, its own map and its own constitution.
“PM Modi must know that same constitution says that Jammu Kashmir should have its own Sadr-e-Riyasat and Prime Minister. In 1996, the then PM assured us that talks should be held for restoration of internal autonomy in J&K. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had assured to resolve Kashmir issue within the ambit of Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat but few people want to fiddle with the special status of Kashmir but we won't allow them to succeed in their nefarious designs,” he said.
On Monday, Prime Minister Modi attacked the opposition over Omar Abdullah’s comments.
Omar said right now biggest issue with people of Jammu Kashmir was to fight against RSS, BJP and its allies in Kashmir who were talking about tinkering the special status of J&K.
“Earlier, it was Arun Jaitley who wrote somewhere on Facebook that Article 370 has to go, then BJP President Amit Shah told some TV channel that Article 370, and Article 35-A must go. Jammu Kashmir has threats from those people also who are changing colours on a daily basis, who call Modi their brother,” Omar said referring to Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone.
The NC vice president promised that if elected in the Legislative Assembly polls, NC would repeal the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA).
He also said once in power, NC would do away with ‘anti-youth’ SRO-202 job policy which was enacted under the regime of PDP-BJP coalition.
“I assure you and promise the people of Jammu Kashmir that the day NC makes its government on its own, within days I will repeal PSA. PSA has to go and every case right from 2015 in which our youth were arrested will be reviewed by NC government,” Omar said.
He said NC wants peace in the State and get rid of the gun culture.
To a question that Congress in its manifesto said that AFSPA in Jammu Kashmir would be reviewed and suitable changes made, Omar termed the decision “better late than never”.
“Earlier some friends in Congress had conspired against scrapping the controversial law when I demanded removal of AFSPA as a CM. I don’t want to name them. But I got support only from P Chidambaram. If the Congress has mentioned this in their manifesto, we welcome it. It's better late than never,” he said.

News From Rising Kashmir

;