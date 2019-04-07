Unending poverty in Third World Democracies

April 07, 2019 | Mudasir Ali Dar

Third world democracies survived centuries of colonial subjugation, exploitation, loot, wealth exploited and drained to their master countries. As colonial rulers withdrew, the colonised people were poor, oppressed, marginalised, and in chaos. People dreamt of free, prosperous, and stable independent countries governed by their own made laws. Although colonialism was swept over more than half a century ago, the dreams of common masses and the promises made are yet to be fulfilled.

Why did third world democratic states fail to curb poverty and illiteracy? The colonial struggle was perceived not only as a struggle for political emancipation rather independence was envisioned as liberation from poverty, misery, and hunger. People heartily contributed in freedom struggle hoping termination of centuries of colonial subjugation but the actual freedom people had anticipated continued to be a delusion for last seventy years of self-rule.

Soon after independence, social movements like peasant movements, farmer movements, movements against government encroachment and so on, started all over the post-colonial world. These movements against the colonial elite or nationalist elite who failed to deliver on common masses sufferings displayed the failure of democracy in third world democratic states. On the contrary, authoritarian states like China, countries of the Arab world have a remarkable record in overcoming poverty and illiteracy.

Countries who adopted the western capitalist democratic model in toto, are suffering from poverty, illiteracy, malnutrition, uneven-development, home to large scale slums. About 350 million of India's one billion people go to bed hungry every night, and half of all Indian children are malnourished. The marginalised linger in poverty and misery even after half a century of independence or in some states more. Is it the deliberate politics to keep the masses particularly rural poor in pain? Why did the third world democratic states fail to end poverty? Is lack of resources a reason? Let us take these questions.

Many of the third world democratic countries are the world’s leading economies on the edge of becoming global powers. In South Asia, India and Pakistan are nuclear powers yet embracing the largest poor population. Brazil in Latin America, South Africa in Africa, are in the same club of fast-growing economies. Yet these emerging global economic players embrace large poor population. Why then, even being global economic powers, these countries failed to curb poverty which was their first obligation after independence? Generally, all blame is put on corruption and later economic reforms.

Corruption is regarded as a major component of poverty; corruption word is synonymous to countries like India. All the departments of the government from the higher office of the state to the lowest are infected by corruption. It’s true that corruption has a major role in mushrooming poverty but it’s not the only cause.

Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of independent India, a charismatic personality, a celebrity among masses. He controlled every department of the government, he could do whatever he wanted to, yet he failed to take India out of poverty or to be more precise, he consciously kept rural population in dark which kept Congress party opposition-less for decades. He should be the first person blamed for unending poverty and illiteracy in India. Why did personalities like Nehru fail to curb poverty? Well, apart from other reason it has always been politically orchestrated strategy by political elites in democratic states to keep the majority of the population poor and unschooled.

Nehru’s personality was such that he could have turned India anything he wanted to, under him India was being governed from his home, he was the cabinet and opposition. Rather, to uplift colonial poor, he chose modern rapid large-scale industrialisation; he chose IITs and IIMs when India needed primary schools. He deliberately kept the majority of the population poor and illiterate which resulted in his undisputed prime ministership till his death and kept Congress going for decades because the majority of the rural population were oblivious about other parties’ existence or unfamiliar with other political figures.

This mean politics continues today even after seventy years of self-rule. Politicians in third world democratic states carry their self-cantered and selfish political intentions resulting in further victimisation of poor and the marginalised. Believing a country with more than 30% of the population living in poverty and around 30% uneducated, as the second largest growing economy in the world is a hard fact for common masses. For any common person these facts are unreal, how can more than one-third of the population of the largest growing economy be poor? Well, along with India, most of the third world democratic countries fall in this club.

Since last seventy years, India is governed by their own people, by their own laws and their own institutions, yet people live in poverty and misery. Analysing an election, one would find that rich and the middle-class people see voting inconvenient and trivial. Queuing up with other people might demote their status particularly where caste rules polity. It is always the poor who go out to vote with a hope that the new elected representative would bring better tomorrow.

Voter turnout is usually higher in rural areas than in urban areas. No party has pro-poor policies yet the poor always have higher expectations from the government. This faith of the poor stems from constitution which provides freedom and equal opportunities for everyone. Even than successive governments for last seventy years failed to curb poverty, backwardness, and marginalisation. In fact, the reality is worse, the poor are becoming poorer and the rich getting richer, the gap between the rich and poor is growing every passing day. Political parties show up during elections with never fulfilled pro-poor policies and provide lip service to the people until the next election.

In every election Garibi Hatao (end poverty), has been the most stressed and bold slogan in last seventy years of democratic India, yet poverty continues to challenge India’s ascendency to global superpower club.

The best way to elevate the poor is through education, and pragmatic pro-poor policies and programmes; education is prerequisite for the successful functioning of the democracy. However, imparting education in underdeveloped democratic countries would mean masses consciousness of government policies, political parties, politicians, party manifestos, and rational choice of voters over their votes.

Educated people will vote to a person who they believe can bring change and healthier tomorrow. Therefore, in democratic countries, political parties deliberately keep people illiterate and ignorant. In fact, developing-country democracies do not have a good track record in reducing poverty, compared to non-democracies such as China and countries of West Asia.

The marginalised even after seventy years of self-rule are yet to avail the benefits of promised poverty alleviation programmes. Continuing misery, poverty, and marginalisation has been vote buying tool with the politicians in third world democracies. Democratic states like India have performed poorly in meeting the basic social needs of the people. To overcome this deficiency, third world democratic states need to ensure fair play of democratic institutions. It’s time to frame honest long neglected realistic pro-poor policies and ensure right resource distribution to narrow down the rich-poor gap.

(Author is a student of international studies)

mudasir.ali93@gmail.com