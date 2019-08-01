Unemployment a ticking time-bomb that can explode anytime: Tarigami

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Asserting that unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir was a ticking time-bomb that can explode anytime, senior CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Thursday said that neither previous regimes nor the incumbent regime are serious to tackle this burgeoning problem in the state.

According to media reports, in just 15 days more than 1.5 lakh youth possessing post graduation or higher educational degrees have registered themselves with the state government as unemployed, he said.

Tarigami said the employment status in the state was worst in the absence of private sector, adding, the youth have to rely on government jobs which are scarce, the government should take steps to tackle the problem and save the society from falling into the abyss of crisis.

He said that one of the main reasons for depression among youth is unemployment and that there is deep relationship between poverty and unemployment.