Unemployment a ticking time bomb in JK: Tarigami

August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Stating that unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir was like a ticking time bomb—which can burst anytime, CPI (M) leader and former MLA Kulgam, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami on Thursday said that said all the previous regimes failed to address the issue.

According to a statement issued here, Tarigami said neither previous regimes nor the incumbent regime are serious to tackle the burgeoning unemployment problem in the state. He said that in just 15 days more than 1.5 lakh youth possessing post-graduation or higher educational degrees have registered themselves with the state government as unemployed.

The number could be much higher as a time for registration was limited. Then there are a huge number of unemployed people who have lesser or no qualifications. Then there are skilled and unskilled youth, who need jobs.

According to an official report, the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir is higher than average National unemployment rate, with JK’s having 24.6 percent population in the age of (18-29 years) unemployed which is far more than All India unemployment rate of 13.2 per cent.

Woes of the educated unemployed youth are increasing with each passing day as their figure in the Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a serious surge. As per the Labour Bureau, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India (GoI), Jammu Kashmir has a very high unemployment rate and as per a survey conducted by the bureau in 2015-16, Jammu Kashmir has 72 unemployed persons per thousand, which means the number of unemployed youth in the state is over 9 lakh based on the 2011 census. The employment status in the state is worst as having no private sector, the youth have to rely on government jobs which are scarce, the government should take steps to tackle the problem and save our society from falling into the abyss of crisis. One of the main reasons for frustration and depression among youth is due to unemployment. There is deep relationship between poverty and unemployment. In many areas of Jammu and Kashmir both rural and urban sector, we see different types of poverty in society due to unemployment such as poor housing, poor infrastructure and poor health. Nearly 10.35 per cent of the population falls under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category in the state with the rural areas holding more poor than the urban areas. The unemployment gives birth to political instability and youth lose faith in democratic values and peaceful means. They consider that the government is worthless which fails to provide them work. The growing menace of corruption can be addressed by stopping the murder of merit; the deserving candidates should be selected in a free and fair process free from political and administrative interventions.

The increasing unemployment causes loss of human resources as well. The labourers in search of employment are virtually facing huge distress. Those labourers who get the job are forced to work under adverse conditions of low wages. There are fewer opportunities for self-employment in Jammu and Kashmir.

The service sector can provide an opportunity for employment but lacks adequate support from the government. Govt schemes are either not implemented on the ground or are not being supported with adequate funds. To overcome the frustration and disillusionment among the youth, govt must explore avenues for meaningful employment in the state. Any delay is fraught with serious consequences.