Unemployment

Published at February 06, 2019


Dear Editor,

This is regarding the unemployment in Kashmir and the educated youth being forced to do menial jobs. The problem of unemployment is getting worse day by day. For one post thousands of candidates are waiting and applying. We see PhD scholars and candidates appear in screening and other tests for jobs that require 10th pass candidates. The state is in shambles and there are no jobs in the private sector. Very few private enterprises like schools survive in the valley. But how many private school teachers can we have in Kashmir? For others there is zero business done in a year and heavy losses suffered. Very soon thousands of youth will be on streets in Kashmir demanding regular jobs.

Firdous Khan

Chanapora

