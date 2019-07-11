Unemployed Post Graduate youth asked to register at District Employment and Counseling Centers

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Directorate of Employment, JK Wednesday issued a notice and urged Post Graduate Men and Women of the State to register themselves in the concerned District Employment and Counseling Centers by 12 July, 2019 (2:00 PM) so as to enable the department to have the data base of unemployed Post Graduate youth. Meanwhile, the Deputy Director Employment, Pulwama has asked all unemployed Post Graduate Men and Women of any stream of District Pulwama to register themselves in the office of District Employment and Counseling Centre Pulwama near BDO Office Drusoo. The registration process will enable the office to consolidate the database and forward it to higher authorities well in time. In case of any query the desirous persons can contact Fayaz Ahmad (Sr. Asstt) on Mobile No 7780835404.