Unemployed engineers stage protest in Srinagar

July 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Scores of unemployed engineers on Sunday staged a protest here at Press Enclave under the banner of 'Unemployed Engineers Association'. They alleged that the government has failed to make a proper job policy for the engineers.

The group demanded that engineering graduates should be eligible for the Accounts Assistant post as they have Mathematics as their core subject.

Spokesman of the association, Junaid Nazir Khan said the government should develop a policy on the pattern of Rehbar-e-Khel to adjust the unemployed engineers on a mass scale in the state.

He also demanded that the deputation system in various departments should be ended and a single post for a single person must be preferred.

“We have various autonomous institutions where there is dire need of engineering graduates including Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences ( SKIMS), Soura, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Transport and other departments,” Khan said. The group appealed Governor, Satya Pal Malik to look into the policy making for engineering graduates so that they can be employed.