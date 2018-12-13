Unemployed doctors pick holes in provisional selection list of Medical Officers

Won’t extend joining time to selected doctors: H&ME
Won’t extend joining time to selected doctors: H&ME
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Dec 12:
The unemployed doctors in Jammu and Kashmir are picking holes in the provisional selection list of medical officers in Health and Medical Education (HME) department issued by Public Service Commission (PSC) last week.
A delegation of unemployed doctors, who appeared for the written test for medical officer posts, said that the PSC has not clarified the cutoff points of candidates leaving them in confusion.
“PSC should answer the common questions of thousands of aspirants that why they did not upload the answer keys and why they did not disclose the cutoff. They should provide waiting list as per SRO 538 so that candidates opting for post-graduation be dropped and the waiting list candidates are given the opportunity of employment,” said an unemployed doctor.
Last week, after the written test, PSC issued a provisional selection list for the appointment of 1000 posts of Medical Officers (Allopathic) for H&ME—meant for peripheral health care system.
“But most of these doctors in the selection list are either perusing their post-graduation or senior residency in various medical colleges in and outside the state,” he said.
According to them, the doctors perusing their degrees are getting benefitted in terms of degree as well as a monthly stipend. “There are thousands of doctors in the state who are unemployed.”
The unemployed doctors said that most of these doctors in the list peruse their studies will again block the medical officer posts for 3-6 year duration as there is no policy with the government.
“After completion of their degrees most of them go abroad for better opportunities as is evident that the government had to terminate doctors due to prolonged absence from duties,” they said.
They said as per the previous trend, PSC, last year selected about 350 medical officers, out of which only 110 joined given the place of posting while rest didn’t join the peripheral place of postings.
According to them out of the candidates in the list, less than 50 percent will join the peripheries and rest wouldn’t join and will continue their studies by court intervention as has observed in past.
“This trend of blocking the posts of medical officers meant to deliver at peripheries is jeopardizing the delivery of peripheral health care services,” the unemployed doctors said.
They also alleged that the unemployed doctors who fall in the waiting list are not being given the chance of employment.
They also said that the doctors who will join the services are appearing in NEET on 6th January 2019, the selected candidates will thereby block another major portion of the Medical Officers.
The candidates appealed the state administration to intervene the matter and ensure complete implementation of SAC decision and SRO 538 so that candidates don’t block Medical Officer Post at peripheries.
Chairman, PSC, Lateef-u-Zaman Deva, told Rising Kashmir that once the selection process is over and recommend by the government, the candidates can apply and get the details of the cutoff. He also said that by 17 December the selection process of 1000 medical officers will be completed.
Principal Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education department, Atal Dulloo said that they would not give the expansion of joining time to the doctors.
“The recruitment is fastest. Those pursuing studies in medical colleges will be given choice either to continue studies or to join the department,” he said.
Pertinently, the state government from this year abolished the interview process for the appointment of doctors to fast-track their recruitment.
mansoorpeer@risisngkashmir.com