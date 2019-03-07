Uneasy calm prevails along LoC in Poonch, Rajouri

March 07, 2019 | Press Trust of India

An uneasy calm prevailed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir with no report of any ceasefire violation over the past 20 hours, officials said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called off her scheduled visit to Jammu province on Thursday to review the situation along the borders in the wake of intense shelling over the past nine days besides inaugurating two vital bridges in Samba and Akhnoor sectors, they said.

The official said there was no report of ceasefire violation anywhere along the LoC in Jammu province, especially in the worst-hit Rajouri and Poonch districts since Wednesday afternoon.

The cross-border skirmishes between the two sides had caused panic among the border residents.

"The Army remains on high alert all along the LoC and the International Border and is keeping a close watch on the situation," Defence spokesman said.

(File photo)