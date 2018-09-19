Undhampur: Rehri, Farhi Union holds prog on 'Swachhta Hi Sewa’

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 18:
As part of fortnightly ' Swachhta hi Sewa' campaign, Rehri and Farhi Union Udhampur on Tuesday conducted an awareness programme regarding Swachhta Hi Sewa here at Mini Stadium.
According to an official, District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Ravinder Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion.
Earlier, Chairman Rehri & Farhi Union, Hans Raj Thakur presented welcome address and gave full assurance to the DDC that all the fruit and Vegetable vendors are ready to contribute towards Swachhta and also took pledge not to use polythene and sell any items in polythene bags. Besides this he appealed to the customers to bring biodegradable/Jute bags for carrying fruits and vegetables.
The DDC appreciated the efforts of the representatives of Rehri & Farhi union and assured full support from district administration in making the district neat and clean.
The DDC appealed to the general public including shopkeepers not to use polythene, while enumerating its harmful effects both on human health and environment. He asked the common masses to use biodegradable materials such as paper, jute etc.
Among others present were Chief Executive Officer Municipality, Santosh Kotwal, Naib Tehsildar, Balwant Singh, President Rehri Union, Yash Paul Gupta, President Farhi Union, Kuldeep Singh besides other members of the union, the official added.