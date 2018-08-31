Understanding Israel’s nation-state law

Sheikh Shabir
Israel’s parliament last month (July) passed a new “nation-state law” which virtually regards the country as a Jewish state.
The controversial law has come as a bombshell for the struggling Palestinians in particular and to their sympathisers across the world in general.
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu( heading a right wing government) called the new law a “defining moment in the history of the state” though it has come as another nail in the coffin of non- Jews of Israel and the Palestinians.
The people of Palestine have been engaged in a long standing battle against Israel for a separate state with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel denies it. A bloodbath has been going on with no side able to claim a convincing victory as yet.
Since the new law in actuality defines Israel as a Jewish state, it is to be noted that Israel is not a Jewish state. It can be called the State of Israel, as has long been recognized by the Palestinians, but not Jewish. The country is inhabited both by the Arabs and the Israelites.
As per statistics, there are 1.8 million Israeli Arabs in Israel. Many of them identify with Palestinians. On paper, they are supposed to enjoy equal rights under the law of the land but in practice are relegated to the level of second-class citizens. They suffer open discrimination in terms of services like education, opportunities, health and housing.
On the other hand, the Israeli Jews enjoy the rights and live with dignity and prosperity.
The new legislation gives the right of national self-determination as something “unique to the Jewish people” but not all citizens. Essentially Israeli Jews, it seems, are more equal than others. It defines sovereignty and democratic self-rule as a unique right of the Jewish people and of no one else. That goes to show the kind of justice and situation which the non-Jews are facing in Israel.
Moreover, the new law emphasizes upon the status of disputed Jerusalem under Israeli law, which calls the city as the “complete and united capital of Israel”. However, Jerusalem is not accepted as the capital of Israel.
Jerusalem remains a disputed territory between Palestine and Israel. The people of Palestine Palestinians consider the eastern part of the city as the capital of their future state. Israel rejects the version and claims the city in entirety.
This claim by Israel over the entire Jerusalem has been a vital point of dispute between the Palestine and Israel and also between Israel and almost the whole international community.
The international community does not recognize the city as the capital of Israel. There has a lot of international pressure on Israel to give up its claim over the city and make peace with Palestine.
However, the U.S. backing and the political turmoil in Middle East enable Israel to get the pressure released without upsetting it.
Coming back to the new Israeli law, it is worthwhile to mention that it focuses on the “development of Jewish settlements as a national value”.
In such a situation, Israel may establish more illegal settlements on Palestinian land. Consequently, there can be more bloodshed and more tension. That in turn cannot win confidence in Israel's claim that it is committed to the two-state solution to the conflict with Palestine.
The law also kills the credibility of Israel’s purported support of an independent Palestinian state. To top it, Israel will win more anger internationally.
The new law regards Hebrew as the “state’s language”, making Arabic,which has for decades been recognized as an official language alongside Hebrew, no longer the country’s official second language.
Instead, it grants Arabic “a special status in the state”. The law, however, does not explain what the “special status” means.
Studying Arabic would allow Israelis to understand Arabic-speaking Israeli citizens, to communicate with them and to know their culture. But nothing is done to make Jewish school going students learn the language declared by the Education Ministry as being “of great importance to the state”.
The issue of Israel as a Jewish state has assumed more importance in recent years. Apprehensions over the high birthrate of Israeli Arabs, which could challenge Israel’s Jewish majority, have led to calls to highlight or enshrine the Jewishness of Israel into law.
The law challenges the basic rights of equality, which even Israel’s declaration of independence promised to all its inhabitants.
Twenty percent of the nine million population are not Israeli Jews in Israel. Still the legislation has been passed with nothing to fear.
Essentially, the law is racist and a grim reminder of apartheid (when the law passed, Arab parliamentary members ripped up copies of the bill and shouted, “Apartheid,” on the floor of the Israeli's Knesset - the parliament) and is meant for establishing two systems within one country.
Such a situation can prove more disastrous and destructive for Israeli Arabs, for the Palestinians and for the region. Peace will not be born. Israel will feel encouraged and can do more at the expense of Arabs and Palestinians. It is high time, the international community intervened to control Israel. Human rights should prevail equally.
