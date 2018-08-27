Understanding impact of emerging technologies on human rights

Afnan Tariq/ Hilal Ahmad Tantry
fnantariq@gmail.com/hilal.nzm@gmail.com
Emerging technologies are playing an important role in empowering the human rights movements all across the globe.
Speaking about the relationship between technology and human rights, we have to deal with the interrelations between some very complex phenomena: technology, science, society or systems of societies, and systems of rights of a universal nature. Advancements in emerging technology have so far proved a doubtful advantage with respect to the protection of human rights. It is thus fascinating to understand the link between technology and human rights.
Besides, in the past few years’ Government of India has also started the projects like Aadhar, to provide a unique identification number to its citizens by making use of technology, wherein thumb impressions, retinal scan and other important credentials of an individual are collected.
Though it is deemed for the accurate planning process, it has attracted a lot of criticism from human right activists, experts and general masses for their impact on the right to privacy of an individual.
In a very broad sense the concept of technology may refer to those processes and mechanisms which are related to the manipulation of the natural environment by man or the total collection of those tolls and techniques within a given area which are meant to make the work done easy with some innovations. Headways in science and innovation have so far demonstrated a blended gift as for the protection of human rights is concerned.
For example, less expensive and more proficient methods for correspondence which have developed in the course of last 20 to 30 years have served to build the stream of data over the outskirts of various societal aspects. Thus the right to freedom of expression and, in particular, the right to information, is enhanced.
However, the matter of fact is that same advances in technology has given free hands to the administrative structures and its personal to (1) keep tight vigil on the masses and (2) to exploit the collected information according to their own interests. Furthermore, the same information of general masses heightens the threat posed to it while disseminating its different variables. It also has a very important drawback in it, that is, it needs strong management and a sophisticated data base system.
With the increasing rate of Artificial Intelligence (AI) there is a major disruption in the global job markets and the right to fair and decent work, as said by Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) is severely violated. It is estimated that by 2020, 85 percent of all customer interactions will be handled without a human agent, with support coming in the form of chatbots and self-service technologies.
As a matter of universal fact, modern communication giants backed by internet provide huge platform to individuals irrespective of gender, ideology or nation to enjoy and practically provide the right to freedom of opinion and expression.
As of now more than 03 billion people on this earth use the internet. However, the same right has been violated more than 50 times in 2016. In India, internet was shut down 124 times since 2012, more than half alone in 2017. People of Kashmir are well versed with this brooding sense of internet shut down. Here internet was shut down 29 times in 2017. Some shut downs are prolonging for weeks in the southern districts of valley.
Shutting internet to the citizens though has a number of reasons, but in every case, not just the right to speech and freedom of expression is getting violated, but that of right to entertainment and education as well, which are also the recognized rights by the rights groups.
The harms/abuses done on internet are diverse in nature, ranging from physical violence to retribution to shaming. The authorities at internet management are also haphazard both in registration and data sharing. The data of hundreds of people in multiple ways is always at risk of harms and leakages.
While accessing any website it has data of personal interests and likes in it, but the question is; who has the authority to make these decisions? When privacy impact assessments should be mandated?
Can these decisions be embedded into the design and development of data centric technologies and software? Same are the issues with the modern surveillance systems like CC cameras. Given to the poor management of technological assets, it becomes less relevant to keep the privacy of individuals intact. The collected information of the masses is always at the risk of leakage.
Moreover, fulfilling obligation like asking for the free and informed consent regarding any information, which could be in photos, videos or audios is difficult to maintain. Also, there is the lack of legal functioning under which an action could be taken for such an offence.
The grim picture of technology, particularly of internet has in it a good face as well. It provides human rights wings to collect information about human rights violations and subsequently using it to influence public opinion, governmental and non-governmental organizations.
Technology also helps organizations and departments in gathering information to document human rights issues in those areas which are insecure and inaccessible.
At the same time it provides facilities to unprivileged and marginalized people for high lightening their issues of various kind. Citizen Journalist has become a buzzing word in this respect.
In strengthening the basic right to education technology is on fore front. More than 120 million children and adolescents around the globe are out of school. It is thus becoming a major powerhouse in ensuring a quality education for all.
A big round of applause also goes for social media, crowd sourced data, mobile phones and other sensors, that there is now a vast and diverse data available on socio-economic, political, environmental, scientific and other situations.
The potential in technology for both the violation and safeguarding of human rights is thus enormous. But at both the levels of usage, it needs rigorous, cautious and transparent approaches. If at any point of time there occurs any issue or doubt with respect to the safety, reliability or the ethical implications got stranded, technology needs to be spared away.
Only the reasonable potential should be brought into limelight. This is more important while ensuring the rights of those who are already subjugated with their rights violations.
It has been observed that human rights activists while using social media try to gain the public sympathy via uploading the pictures and videos of victims without their consent.
Some of these groups are using such approaches in order to magnify their organizations, which in otherwise they are not. It has also been observed that at times users themselves fell prey of rights violations, by uploading private videos or pictures- both knowingly and unknowingly.
Users must have to understand that some of their information needs not to be made public, otherwise it may lead them towards the breaching of their privacy and where no one other than themselves would be held responsible.
Users also have to understand that other people on social media are constantly looking for the activities (comment, likes, posts, etc.), which they use for their judgements. Some agencies also use such kind of tools in order to understand the tastes and preferences of individuals for their vested interests.
Technological advances have a great potential in transforming human rights movements throughout world. It can allow local players armed with nothing more than a smartphone. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights – a small NGO based in the UK – has become the most-cited organization for casualty figures in the Syrian conflict, a situation unimaginable even five years ago. But there are many reasons to be cautious - very cautious.
Technology is not, and can never be, a remedy for settling human rights issues. Even where it has been most, it cannot provide the philosophical background of the incidents like, who was killed, why he was killed, what was the context of incident?
Mark Twain said that a lie could travel half way around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes. In the contemporary digital age, a single lie has a potential in shaping the understanding of discourses around the world in just a minute.
In this scenario, verifying and scrutinizing the information becomes much more important-for individuals and for media personnel as well, though being a very difficult task.
Authors are research scholars at Department of Social Work, University of Kashmir