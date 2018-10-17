Understanding dynamics of modern world

Binish Qadri
The word modern has been derived from the Latin adverb modo, meaning "just now". And the term modern was coined in the 16th century to indicate contemporary times (English Oxford Living Dictionaries). What do we mean by Modern World? What do we mean by Modern Realm? Do we really mean by it 'contemporary world' or basically the world nowadays? Do we really mean by it 'globalized world'? Or, do we mean a global village? Or, do we mean a very distinctive type of world? Are all chunks of the world in the present day by the same token modern? Social sciences encompass different facets of human society and interactive relationships among people in society. In Social Sciences social what is 'modern' about the world?
All such queries and probes demand reasonable answers. Modem World does not simply mean the world at present, but a specific type of world with specific characteristics which define modernity in the real sense. In the present day, we find large parts of the world that are not modem from any angle.
For that reason, the advent of the Modem World should not make us believe that the whole world has become modern. It only means that a particular type of social and political development began to take place in the world some five centuries ago which largely depends upon the socio-economic and political conditions of the world.
There can never be a mechanical model of the modern world which could be applied upon every economy universally. Every economy needs to explore its own mixture of factors, socio-economic and political factors that make it modern.
It is important to note that there is a two-way causal relationship or bi-way causality between the modern world and socio-economic and political factors.
The modern world plays a vital role in bringing positive changes in socio-economic and political conditions of the world.
The innovations made the transmission and dispersion of modern world possible, thereby making modern world relevant with a multiplier effect on ideas, skills, and knowledge as they increase at an unmatched rate thus, making the world a global village and developing socio-economic and political conditions as well.
Both modern world and socio-economic and political conditions are inter-linked. The growth of one escalates the growth of other. This inter-relationship between the modern world and socio-economic and political conditions is very crucial.
The modern world is socio-economic and political conditions driven, implying that modern world spread as and when socio-economic and political conditions of the world mature.
Also socio-economic and political conditions are a modern world driven, implying that socio-economic and political conditions spread as and when the modern world is created or takes place.
The modern world is both strength as well as the weakness of socio-economic and political conditions. If it is not in tune with socio-economic and political conditions of the world then it becomes its weakness instead of strength and vice versa.
Since the modern world is beyond what we are seen and observed, socio-economic and political conditions must be understood with full of skills and faculties.
Modern World has overpoweringly influenced the economic or fiscal, political and social life of mankind. No doubt, other pre-modem styles of socio-economic and political systems still exist but the modem social, political and economic systems override the world at present. They have also set examples for various societies.
A million dollar worth question is what characterizes such a world? Industrialization is the main theme of the Modem World as it can be understood through the wave of industries. It is not wrong to say that the Modern world is an industrial world and vice versa.
Economics deals with economic activities of production, consumption, investment, and exchange which relates to product pricing and factor pricing (Jain &Ohri, 2016). It is very important to note that an economy is the real picture of the economic activities.
Industrialization is completely a new type of economic activity which comprises use of scientific knowledge and technology to the production process; formation of large-scale production units; innovations; human capital and perpetual modernizing of human skills; an all-inclusive division of labour and specialization; relentless and unbroken growth and development in know-how; and a complete investment outline linking factors of production which are geared in the direction of output maximization and cost minimization.
The factors of production are the main protagonist in the creation of modern world because they have brought about a radical and groundbreaking makeover in human life during the past many centuries.
The modern world has been a world of important developments in the field of art, science, politics, warfare, and technology. It has also witnessed and will still witness the drive of globalization, liberalization, and privatization. A treatise cum lecture on What is a Nation? (Renan, 1882) is a food for the thought on nation-states.
According to Ernest Renan, the nation is a day-to-day plebiscite which depends on what the people mutually share and sacrifice (As cited by James, 1996). Nations are developed from the common and collective prerequisites of the people, who are made of different social groups in the hunt for a group identity.
Modem world indicates a new type of nation-state and a democratic form of government for the people, of the people, and by the people (Lincoln).
Modem states are run by 'representative governments' that are either in a straight line chosen by the people themselves or indirectly. But, this doesn’t mean that the monarchy is completely gone or the canon of inheritance has vanished.
Tail piece
Modem world embraces large-scale developments, industrialization, urbanization and creation of large cities, metropolitan in particular, new social stratifications, rise of new social groups and classes, for example, new working classes and capitalist farmer class especially after green revolution, wearing away old-style communities and their replacement by a new-style mass society, and fall in the grip of religion as the fundamental authority in all aspects of social life, politics and governance.
It is very important to note that all the changes in society- social, economic, and political are interrelated to each other and in the modern societies, not all these changes have become fully operational in the entire world.
For example, the process of democracy, secularization, falling grip of religion, industrialization, and the individualization may be sluggish in some parts than in some others. In backward areas of the present day world, these characteristics would be in the limelight and eye-catching by their absence.
For that reason, it is indispensable to look upon the nature and dynamics of Modern World, not as a worldwide, collective, and necessary condition, but somewhat as a shared classical model.
Author is a research scholar, Department of Economics, Central University of Kashmir
