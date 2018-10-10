Undergraduate 5th, 6th semester students accuse KU of ‘improper evaluation’

Re-evaluation of answer books will be done on priority: Controller Examinations
Re-evaluation of answer books will be done on priority: Controller Examinations
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Oct 09:
University of Kashmir (KU) has allegedly ‘ruined’ one academic year of the Undergraduate (UG) fifth and sixth semester students of 2015 batch who have been failed by the authorities in various subjects ‘without proper evaluation.’
KU Undergraduate students said they appeared for 5th and 6th semester examinations jointly in the months of June and July and the result was declared in the mid September.
The students said, “The evaluation of our 5th and 6th semesters was done very irresponsibly by KU Examination Wing which resulted in low or zero pass percentage of students in few subjects and ultimately loss of one academic year.”
Irshad Ahmad (name changed), a 6th-semester students of Pulwama Degree College said, “Majority of the students who have been failed by the KU authorities are toppers of our batch. Even I have not got below 80 percent in any semester.”
He said, “For 6th semester the authorities of KU without any proper checking of papers failed me in Physics subject as I got only 18 marks out of 80. I applied for the re-evaluation and after getting the photo copies of my paper I rechecked it and scored over 50 marks easily. However, the examination wing has awarded me 18 marks only.”
Another 5th and 6th semester UG student said, after one and a half month our results were declared in the mid September in which more than 900 students of both semesters failed due to ‘improper evaluation.’
He said, “Despite the fault on part of KU’s Examination Wing for faulty results, no provision has been made to save the careers of hundreds of students.”
However, the students said, due to the ‘brazen attitude of KU Examination Wing is likely to ruin their one academic year because of the discrepancies and faults in conducting examinations and declaring results.’
The students also have apprehensions that the ‘flawed results of 5th and 6th semester might affect their one academic year of Post-Graduation (PG) courses as well.’
Controller Examination, KU Prof Farooq Ahmad said, “The re-evaluation process of those students is my priority and very soon their results will be declared. After the results are declared, there is no role of Examination Department in the admission process.”