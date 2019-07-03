Underage riders

July 03, 2019 | Dear Editor,

This is regarding the juvenile bike-riders who clad in bright school-uniforms are seen zooming on the roads in the morning rush hour. Despite, underage bike-riders not possessing license, they are seen riding two-wheelers at a full tilt. Oftentimes it has resulted in horrendous accidents. Traffic remains at its peak in this hour, underage bike riders add to it. Students do not need a personal vehicle. This has caused havoc in the society and has become a matter of grave concern. Although parents are responsible but the traffic police department has also to share its bit of responsibility in this matter. We as responsible citizens request the Governor to look into this matter and direct traffic department to take stringent actions against the perpetrators.

Shah FaezHussain

(Student)