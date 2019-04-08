Under Modi, militancy like 90’s in Kashmir: Azad

April 08, 2019 | Syed Amjad Shah

Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday alleged that militancy has grown in Kashmir valley due to “Prime Minister Narindra Modi’s suppressive policies in last five years”.

“Congress Government played very positive role in ending militancy in Kashmir. However, under Modi Government the militancy has increased like it was in 1990,” said Leader of Opposition, Ghulam Nabi Azad, while speaking to a news website.

Azad said that in last five years, most of the security personnel and civilian killings happened due to “wrong policies” of the Union Government.

“When they could not understand North East, they brought citizen bill which was opposed in the parliament and it also lead to resentment. Similarly, they had wrong policy towards Kashmir,” he added.

He appreciated the forces and Indian army who almost “eliminated militancy” in Jammu and Kashmir, during Congress regime.

On custodian killings, he said, “When militancy was eliminated, complaints of custodial deaths also came up. Prime Minister Narendra Modi adopted policy of killings in Kashmir. It is not our policy. He had adopted same policy in Gujarat.”

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir said, “Innocent should not be killed. In fake encounters, innocent people are killed and when innocents get killed, militancy increases. Their family members and friends join militancy.”

“A good politician is one, who kills militants, not innocents. When I became CM of Jammu and Kashmir, I initiated inquiry and around 11 police officials including one SP and one DySP were jailed for killing three innocent rehri-walas of Lal Chowk,” he added.

Azad said that he became suspicious about a police’s press conference in which they claimed to have killed three Pakistani militants in an encounter in Kashmir.

“At the same time, some rehri-walas from Lal Chowk lodged a missing report with the police concerned. It came to fore during investigation when their bodies were exhumed from their graves after permission from the family members – belonging to Banihal, Kupwara, and Kukkernag,” he added.

He said that all eleven officials including one SP and one DySP were jailed. “In many cases such things go unpunished, but whenever we punish killer of innocent it helps

“If its suits to BJP to kill innocent Kashmiri Muslims, I feel sorry for their mindset,” he said.