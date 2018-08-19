Under 19 T20 cricket league held in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
In an endeavour to hone cricketing skill of the Kashmiri Youth and to integrate them in the mainstream cricket competitions, Under- 19 T20 Cricket Tournament is being organised at Pulwama from 17 August to 29 August 2018 by the Army in association with the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Pulwama.
The venue of the tournament is selected at the picturesque cricket ground located at DPL Pulwama. A total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. The first match was played between Good Shepherd School, Pulwama and Haj Ahad, Awantipura. The match witnessed a splendid display of the true spirit of sportsmanship from both the teams with team Good Shepherd School emerging as the winner. Post the match an interaction was also organised.