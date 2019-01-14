Uncovered manholes turning ‘death traps’

SMC blames people for stealing manhole lids
Matter serious, have identified areas for immediate action: Commissioner
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 13:
Uncovered manholes have posed a threat to the lives of people in Srinagar city as Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has failed to cover them.
The uncovered manholes can be spotted in almost every nook and corner of the city like Lal Chowk, Residency Road, Haba Kadal, Outside Kashmir University, Batamaloo market, Jehangir Chowk, Sakidafar Chowk, Ellahi Bagh, Khanyar, and other areas.
Mohammad Rizwan, a shopkeeper at Batamaloo said it has been three years now but the authorities have failed to repair a manhole on the road leading to Jehangir Chowk.
He said both Mini-bus drivers and Shopkeepers Union presidents have made several complaints, but officials have been slow to respond.
“At least three to four motorists fall in the manhole weekly. The motorists, who are unfamiliar about this trap often become victims,” Rizwan said.
Recollecting recent incidents, he said more than 10 passers-by had been victims of the open manholes this year. They were unaware of the uncovered manholes as the street was flooded with rain water.
“Another student outside Kashmir University, Iqbal Hassan accused SMC that they have failed to repair manholes near Rumi Gate footpath.
“During morning and evening hours, these manholes have become death traps for students and locals. Either SMC should fill them concrete or repair them,” he said.
“SMC has corporators or ward officers in every area of the city but unfortunately they are indulged in politics rather than doing anything for people,” Hassan added.
A large number of students are using these footpaths for morning and evening walk. “It is high time the corporation authorities visit the spot and solve the matter,” he added.
Earlier in November last year Mayor SMC, Junaid Azim Mattu said existing drainage system and manholes would be properly covered in Srinagar city.
In 2017, former SMC Commissioner Dr. Shafqat Khan tried to ensure that manholes across Srinagar city are covered but things have remained unchanged on the ground.
SMC Commissioner, Peerzada Hafizullah Shah said the corporation will look into the matter.
Shah said, earlier this year, SMC covered dozens of manholes in many areas of city but they were stolen by people. They (people) use these manhole covers/lids in their homes.”
“It is a serious matter and we have already identified some areas. Uncovered manholes have become death traps and they will be covered on priority,” Shah added.
