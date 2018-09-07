Unattended garbage on Soura streets poses risk to SKIMS patients, GHS students

Will place dumper bins wherever necessary: Chief Sanitation Officer SMC
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Sep 06:
Heaps of garbage lying unattended near Government Girls Higher Secondary and Gynaecology section of Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) is proving a headache for both the departments as well as the locals who believe the area has been facing ‘negligence.’
The foul smell caused by the indiscriminate dumping of garbage in the area poses a serious threat to the health of students, patients and local residents as the garbage remains on the streets for a considerable period of time.
The residents usually dump the household waste on the street, due to which foul smell surrounds the neighbouring area including the Girls Higher Secondary School and SKIMS Gynaecology section thus risking students’ as well as patient health.
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) does clean the garbage but for most of the days it (garbage) remains on the street posing serious health issues to the people.
“The area has been facing utter negligence as heaps of garbage can be seen everywhere in Soura and the situation is worsening day by day as foul smell emanates from the rotting garbage,” locals said.
Dozens of stray dogs remain present around the garbage which again is a risk for the locals.
Salma, a student said every time she passes through the area fear prevails as the dogs present there in large number pose a serious threat to one’s life.
Locals said they brought the matter into the notice of the concerned authorities on several occasions.
“We have been witnessing this for a long time now. There is a maternity ward where the garbage lies on the road that could prove fatal for the patients inside the ward,” Salma said.
Irfan Ahmad, an attended at the SKIMS hospital said they have to change their path to visit the hospital as the garbage lying on the road could prove fatal.
Ghulam Rasool, Chief Sanitation Officer, SMC told Rising Kashmir that they clean the garbage on regular basis. “We will try and place garbage dumpers in the area wherever we feel necessary. We do carry cleaning process twice a week but people dump garbage on the road making it infectious,” Rasool said.
