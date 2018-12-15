Unable to support family, PHE daily wager ends life in Katra

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 14:
After failing to provide financial support to family members, a depressed PHE daily wager on Friday purportedly committed suicide at his residence in Katra.
Parshotam Kumar, son of Sukhdev resident of Katra, was in critical condition when he was brought to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu for specialized treatment.
Kumar had allegedly attempted suicide by setting himself on fire yesterday, alleged family members who claimed that he was not able to support his family members financially.
“He was rushed to the GMC Jammu Hospital in critical condition. However, he died of critical wounds,” said brother of the deceased PHE daily wager.
Brother of the deceased PHE daily wager told media persons that his brother Parshotam Kumar was serving in PHE for the past 13 years after he was engaged as daily wager in 2006.
“He was not paid salary since past 32 months. He had a minor daughter and a wife at home. The deceased was not able to meet their needs due to lack of financial support. He was not paid by the department in which he gave 13 years of his life,” alleged his brother.
Meanwhile, PHE daily wager’s organization has threatened to intensify agitation if their pending salaries are not released by the Government as soon as possible.
