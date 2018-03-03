UN to reopen office in Libya's Benghazi

AgenciesTRIPOLI
The head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) announced Friday that the mission will reopen an office in the eastern city of Benghazi for the first time in years.
"We are preparing to reopen a UN office in Benghazi and I promise you to continue to engage with people and residents of Barqa" in eastern Libyan, Ghassan Salame said during a meeting in Benghazi with more than 60 tribal leaders and elders from eastern Libya.
The official said Barqa has played a key role in the history of Libya. He also emphasized the necessity of equality, saying: "The UN cannot side with marginalization or discrimination."
The elders and tribal leaders called for a fair sharing of resources, argued for decentralization and shared their views about the need for a constitutional framework, according to the UNSMIL.
Salame is on a working visit to eastern Libya since Thursday to hold talks with local officials on reconstruction, mine clearance, assistance to displaced people, as well as support from international organizations.
The UNSMIL pulled out staff from Libya in July 2014 due to deteriorating security conditions in the country.
