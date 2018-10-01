UN Secretary General gives a passé to KSCDS Kashmir invite

Yawar HussainSrinagar:
The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, who is visiting India from October 1 to 3 has declined an invitation to visit Kashmir by a prominent civil society group, Kashmir Centre for Social Development Studies (KCSDS) citing his prior commitments for the visit.
Guterres in his response letter to the KCSDS has written, “The Secretary-General appreciates your invitation. Regrettably, he will be unable to accept to your invitation, owing to prior commitments pressing demands already scheduled during the visit.”
Following the regret expressed by UN Secretary-General toward the invitation, the KCSDS has now wrote back to him asking him to raise up the issue of “human rights situation in the Kashmir valley
“We would still request his excellency to take up the matter of affirmative action on UN report on the human rights situation in Kashmir and press for the resolution of the long standing issue as it has kept a population of entire Kashmir in hell especially for the past 30 years,” the KCSDS letter reads.
Earlier the KCSDS in their invitation letter had asked the Secretary-General to visit the Valley on his upcoming visit to India.
“As you are visiting India at a time of grave crisis in the disputed State of Jammu and Kashmir, the civil society—Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS) considers it a great opportunity to invite you to visit Kashmir to have a first-hand information and experience of the ground reality of Kashmir,” KCSDS invitation letter reads.
“…and the ordered and monitored disorder with the highest military concentration armed with AFSPA, the most draconian illegal lawless law, which is presented as a natural democratic order before the world community,” the letter reads further.
KCSDS letter has also raised the issue of “gross human rights violations, crimes against humanity and the dire need to let the people exercise their right to self-determination.”
KCSDS while thanking the United Nations for the human rights report on Kashmir has written, “The human rights violations have been comprehensively covered by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights for which we will be eternally thankful to you even though it came too late yet it is never too late as Kashmir, the paradise on earth, continues to smoulder and burn.”
“There is dance of death and destruction everywhere particularly in the valley of Kashmir. Besides, Indian Government through its sponsored bureaucracy and its security agencies is on the rampage, plundering resources, taking decisions that further disempower indigenous people, in short, taking illegitimate control of every institution in the state,” the letter further reads.
KCSDS has also claimed that no affirmative action has been initiated by the government of India on the ground in response to the UN’s detailed report on “human rights excesses.”
“Instead it has been in firm denial of any wrong -doing in Kashmir, flying in the face of hard incontrovertible evidence and only clinging to the integral party mantra. You are aware of the fact how instead Indian Government and its various agencies dismissed the report with disdain and arrogance of power and levelled allegations against your commissioner,” the KCSDS letter reads further.
“Your personal visit could be a great boost to the suppressed people and serve to confirm with greater vigour what your office has already found out and is now widely known,” the KCSDS wrote, “Your visit could pressurise the Indian state to take affirmative action on the ground of Kashmir, put a stop to gross human rights violations at political, economic, civil, cultural and environmental level carried through unprecedented deployment of military forces and its own delegated bureaucrats which is a new norm of people's rule( democracy) in Indian Lexicon.”
Extending the invitation the KCSDS had written to the Secretary General that history has thrown this opportunity in his way to help in ending the “most brutal and militarized occupation in the world history.”
The letter has come into the public domain a day after Guterres voiced his concern over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir while encouraging "positive dialogue" to resolve the disagreements peacefully.
“On the development front, India already is, and can become an even greater regional development force, helping other countries of the region forge a better future," Guterres told PTI in an email interview here ahead of his visit to India beginning Monday.
He said the UN welcomed a greater role for India in addressing regional peace and security challenges.
"I remain concerned by the situation in Jammu and Kashmir – I encourage positive dialogue for disagreements to be resolved peacefully," he said.
The UN chief will be in India October 1 to 3 during when he will meet with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj.
His visit coincides with the beginning of events to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, 2019.
yawarhussainn@gmail.com