UN restructuring: A biggest challenge

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | Rasif Manzoor

Conflicts, wars, genocides, human rights violations and crimes against humanity go unabated which puts a back- stamp on its functioning

The Second Secretary General of United Nations, Dag Hammarskjold, once said, “UN was not created in order to bring us to heaven but in order to save us from the hell.”

UN was created for a moral purpose of saving the world generations from the scourge of war and build peace and co-operation between the nations. But unfortunately UN became a victim of powerful state actors. It has failed in serving its ends and fulfilling its pledges to the member states. Conflicts, wars, genocides, human rights violations and crimes against humanity go unabated which puts a back- stamp on its functioning. The process of UN Conflict resolution looks dim and dark and majority of world states have been engulfed by Political chaos and uncertainty. Peace- building efforts are not properly worked out signaling the myths about the global peace thereby upholding the assumptions of “Realism” or “Real Politic” and invalidating the assumptions of Idealistic Theory of International Relations.

Some of the scholars regard UN as a Principle body for human development but most criticize it as an undemocratic, unaccountable and neocolonial organization and demand for its restructuring or immediate abolition. After the collapse of USSR in Dec, 1991 and the emergence of New World Order under US hegemony, many political experts criticized UNO as USO (United States Organization) due to its success in fulfillment of US interests. Since 1990’s,the UN operations such as operation desert storm, operation Iraqi freedom, etc. demonstrated and displayed the US hegemony in UN operations .

United Nations took birth as an intergovernmental governmental organization on the 24th Oct., 1945 on the ashes of league of nations after the signing of UN charter(- consisting of 111 articles ) by 51 nations at San Francisco, USA on 26 June, 1945. The name “United Nations”was suggested by President Franklin D. Roosevelt of USA for the new organization which was to be committed towards the maintenance and promotion of world peace, security, co-operation and development. India, Canada, Union of South Africa, New Zealand and Australia joined the UN in the same year in which it was created but as British colonies and figure in the list of founding members of UN. The total membership of UN turned 193 with the entry of South Sudan in 2011. The UN office is located in Manhattan, USA. The six official languages used for communication inside UN include Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

UN consists of 6 principle organs- General assembly, Security council, Economic and Social council, Trusteeship council ( inactive since 1994),International Court of Justice (at Hague, Netherlands) and Secretariat and some specialized agencies for special tasks such as WHO, UNESCO, UNICEF, IBRD, FAO, IFC, IAEA, ILO, IMF etc. General Assembly, Security Council and ICJ are regarded as Legislature, executive and judiciary of UN. The organization won Nobel Prize in 2001.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is a “mere talk shop with its sessions displaying Political drama .The Sessions are a flop show where exchange of words don’t yield any concrete legacy. The session witness the conflicting speeches by diverse Heads of Governments .All the speeches on the floor of General Assembly highlight the power ambitions of different national actors suiting their national interests and none of them cite the plans spearheading to a state of Justice and anarchy free global society.

UN Security Council (UNSC) is often regarded as the most powerful organ of UN for conflict- resolution process. Under Article-25 of UN Charter, it has power to make the binding decisions (UNSC Resolutions) that member states have to carry out. The five permanent powers such as USA, UK, Russia, France and China having the Veto-powers (power to reject any resolution) inside the 15-member UNSC reflect the inequality and undemocratic nature of UN. The Veto-power (negative vote) hampers the conflict-resolution process of UN. From 1946 to 2015, Vetoes were issued on 236 occasions (USSR/Russia=103, USA=79, UK=29, France=16 and ROC/PRC=9). USSR/Russia have issued most of its Vetoes in favour of India on Kashmir issue & USA and UK have issued most of their Vetoes in favour of Israel against Arabs. Very recently, Russia and China vetoed in favour of Bashar-al-Asad Govt. in Syria.

However, there is a check which UNGA can impose when UNSC owing to its Vetoing functionaries hampers the resolutions, by passing UNGA Resolutions through 2/3rd majority of its members, to override the UN Veto ,for the promotion of International peace and security. Such UNGA resolutions can overrule vetoes of the UNSC .Under such circumstances, General Assembly can recommend collective measures including the use of armed forces when and wherever necessary. For instance, the famous" Uniting for Peace Resolution "adopted in 1950 by a 2/3 majority of UNGA against North Korea and to protect the South Korea and in 1974, the famous resolution of UNGA against the apartheid in South Africa and for the suspension of Country’s membership to UN have served as effective precedents against the vetoes.

UN has failed to restrict the states from the disastrous Arms Race. The failure of UN in the disarmament campaigns is evident by more allocations of States for Defense Budgets, the continuous enhancement of Nuclear weapons and by the rise in the number of Nuclear weapon states (NWS).

So, what needs to be done in order to bring peace between states and to promote justice in the world society is to restructure and reform UN democratically on egalitarian basis. Collective security principles should be given blood and teeth. Veto power of UNSC should be abolished by strengthening international campaign against it .UN army with security forces from all the member states should be created to deal with any breach of peace and any type of aggressive tendency emanating from any powerful state. The charter of International Court of Justice should be structured in such a way so that the states don't hesitate to bring the cases of dispute before it. Further UNGA, which is the true representative of member states, should be made more powerful than UNSC. This will turn UN as a significant World Organization in Conflict Resolution process and the creation of the anarchy free world society, otherwise the world society will lose faith on it and will demand its immediate burial.

(Author is Assistant Professor, Political Science, Higher Education Department, Govt of Jammu and Kashmir)

rasifmanzoor111@gmail.com