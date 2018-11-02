Dear Editor,
This is in response to the report titled ‘India, Pak trade barbs on Kashmir at UN’ published in Rising Kashmir on November 1. As mentioned in the report, the Pakistani envoy said “Lodhi said that the Kashmir issue will remain on the UN agenda until the Kashmiri people are allowed to exercise their will, according to the agreed method prescribed by the Security Council - a plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations." We fail to understand why India that is also a member of UN and has been pleading for permanent status, does not believe in UN resolutions. How can any state that does not respect UN resolutions be a part of the body, and least demand to be included in the permanent members list? Pakistani envoy has not said about inclusion of Pakistan or intervention from their side, just that UN resolution on Kashmir needs to be respected. Elections are no substitute to the right of the Kashmiris. We have seen how 8 percent voting in Kashmir has been shown as achievement by Indian government.
Farooq Mir