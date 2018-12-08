UN must depute fact finding team to assess Kashmir situation: Mirwaiz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday urged United Nations to depute fact-finding team to assess ground situation in Kashmir.
Addressing congregational gathering at historic Jamia Masjid after being set free just an hour before the prayers, Mirwaiz said the “unprecedented human rights abuse” that people of J&K especially the valley suffer as a consequence of “forced control and military presence” is among the worst in the world.
“I urge UNHRC whose recent report is a testimony to the ever rising graph of human rights abuses to put pressure on India and send its team to Kashmir to get a first-hand account of what we are going through here,” he said.
Mirwaiz said it is amply clear that Kashmir dispute can’t be dealt with military might that has even been acknowledged time and again by retired Indian and Pakistani army Generals who through their writings urge for a political settlement to Kashmir dispute.
“GoI has to realize the gravity of the situation and Kashmir disputes historical background and respond positively to the engagement offer put forth by the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan,” Mirwaiz said.
“Kashmir will continue to witness the worst human rights violations unless people in India and world intervene to build pressure on Government of India to call back its army,” he said.
Mirwaiz strongly denounced the scuttling of peaceful protest programs of the Joint Resistance Leadership with regard to observing the human rights week.
“Across the globe December 10 is observed as human rights day to reiterate the entitlement to human rights for all humans, but Kashmir is an exception where all our rights have been snatched and every single voice raised against that is muzzled through military might and even a candle light protest poses threat to ‘peace’ and ‘law and order’,” Mirwaiz said.
Mirwaiz said that besides leadership and activists all those who associated with commemorating the week including traders were detained or intimidated with arrests by the “paranoid authorities”. Mirwaiz said the human rights situation in south Kashmir was appalling.
“It has been turned into a military garrison with military personnel dotting the entire landscape, where homes are blown up by using missiles and mortars that otherwise are used in wars,” Mirwaiz said. “People are thrashed maimed and harassed under the guise of CASO and where even infants aren’t spared the wrath of the mighty as baby Hiba lost her vision to the deadly pellets that ruptured her eye.” Soon after the culmination of Friday prayers, Mirwaiz led a protest march against the unabated human rights violations taking place in Kashmir.
Thrashing of Pulwama Man: SHRC seeks detailed report from Govt, DGP
Srinagar: State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) member, Dilshada Shaheen on Friday issued a notice to Government through Commissioner Secretary, Home Department, Director General of Police and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Pulwama asking them to file a detailed compliance report in connection with the severe torture inflicted on Tariq Ahmed Sheikh of Pulwama on December 4 by the forces.
The notices were issued to government, DGP and the SSP Pulwama in response to the petition filed by Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in case number SHRC/416/Pul/2018.
The petitioner said that the SHRC has asked the Government to submit report within a week’s time. He said that the victim Tariq Ahmed Sheikh of Othora, Pulwama was at his home and on the intervening night of December 3 and 4, when army men knocked his door after entering the residential house of the victim. “All the family members were detained and kept in one separate room and thereafter the victim was ruthlessly beaten by the forces with iron rod and tried to burn him alive by open the knob of gas pipe. The victims have suffered grave injuries due to the severe torture inflicted on him,” the petitioner said.
The victim, according to the petitioner, was asked to admit that he was a militant and should take a gun in his hands. “The victim was threatened and asked that he will be killed and later labeled as a militant,” the petitioner said. The petitioner has urged the SHRC to ask the government, DGP and the SSP Pulwama to lodge an FIR against the unit involved in the act and launch a thorough probe.