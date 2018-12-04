UN launches first ever report on disability and development

RK Web NewsUN
The United Nations launched its first-ever flagship report on disability and development on Monday; published by, for, and with, persons with disabilities, in the hopes of fostering more accessible, and disability-inclusive societies.
The UN Flagship Report on Disability and Development 2018, coincides with the annual International Day, marked on 3 December, which the UN chief described as important for “the social, economic and political inclusion of all, including people with disabilities,” as promoted in the Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs.
Secretary-General António Guterres said the report “shows that people with disabilities are at a disadvantage” regarding most SDGs, “but also highlights the growing number of good practices that can create a more inclusive society in which they can live independently.”
“In many societies, persons with disabilities often end up disconnected, living in isolation and facing discrimination,” he said, highlighting that more than one billion people in the world live with some form of disability.
The report demonstrates how disability-based discrimination has severe effects on transport, cultural life, and access to public places and services, and thus, the report leads with a push to change urban environments to make them more accessible.