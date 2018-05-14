UN hails zero stamp duty on women's property, CM thanks

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

UN hails zero stamp duty on women

Press Trust of India

Srinagar, May 13:

Hailing Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to abolish stamp duty on sale of property owned by women in the state, a United Nations agency has termed it as a big step towards women empowerment.
"@unwomenindia acknowledges the positive measure taken by the J&K Government to abolish stamp duty on the sale of #property registered in the name of #females.
"Huge step towards #women's #empowerment!” the UN Women India said on the Twitter handle.
The body is the United Nations agency for gender equality and women's empowerment.
The Mehbooba government on Friday abolished stamp duty on the sale of property registered in the name of females.
This was with the view to encourage families to register property in the name of their female members.
Mehbooba took to Twitter to thank the UN Women India for welcoming the decision.
“Thank you @unwomenindia. I truly hope this small step towards encouraging families to give women their due resonates all over the country & sets a strong precedent,” she said in the tweet.

 

 

