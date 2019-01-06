UN failed to implement its own resolutions on Kashmir: Mirwaiz

Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday said that “UN failed to implement its own resolutions on long-pending political dispute of Kashmir.”
“It is an irony UN being the world’s highest forum has not fulfilled its promise of implementing its own resolutions to resolve the world’s one of the oldest disputes—Kashmir even after seven decades of long ongoing bloodbath in Kashmir,” Mirwaiz, in a statement issued here said.
Mirwaiz sad that the primary job of the UN was to address and resolve the issues pending resolution across the globe and that Kashmir should have been its top priority as the dispute continues to linger on since past over seven decades consuming precious lives and properties on daily basis.
“By not initiating a process viz-a-viz Kashmir issue, it seems the world’s largest body UN giving a deaf ear to the united demand from the Kashmir that it must fulfill its promise of implementing its own resolutions that guarantee the right to self-determination,” he said.
“People of Kashmir are engaged in a sacred struggle to get their legitimate right, the right to self-determination, in a peaceful way but GoI has left no stone unturned to crush the people’s struggle by using ultimate military might followed by repression.” Mirwaiz said that “until Kashmir issue is resolved in the backdrop of its historical background, peace would remain a dream in the entire region as political instability will continue to prevail.”
Meanwhile, Mirwaiz paid tributes to martyrs of Sopore massacre. “People of Kashmir can never forget those incidents where unarmed people were killed mercilessly by forces,” he said. Mirwaiz also expressed his grief over the death of five members of a family at Bemina due to asphyxiation and expressed solidarity with the family members of the deceased and prayed for their highest standards hereafter.