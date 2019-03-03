UN chief welcomes IAF pilot's release by Pak

Yoshita SinghUnited Nations, Mar 2:
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the return of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthman from captivity in Pakistan and called on the two countries to sustain the "positive momentum" and engage in further constructive dialogue.
The IAF Wing Commander returned to India from Pakistan on Friday, nearly 60 hours after he was captured following a dogfight when his MiG 21 was shot down.
"UN chief Guterres welcomes the news of the release of the Indian pilot by Pakistani authorities," his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told PTI when asked about the Secretary-General's response to the development.
"The Secretary-General calls on both parties to sustain this positive momentum and engage in further constructive dialogue. His good offices remain available should both sides agree," Dujarric said.
Varthaman's release was being watched with bated breath across India as the IAF pilot was accorded a hero's welcome as he crossed onto India through the Wagah Border.
The IAF pilot's release was seen as a major step towards defusing a near-war situation.
Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up after a suicide bomber of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir on February 14.