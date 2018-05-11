About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

UN chief urges Syria, Israel to halt 'hostile acts'

Published at May 11, 2018 09:52 AM 0Comment(s)1536views


UN chief urges Syria, Israel to halt

Agencies

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Syria and Israel to halt all hostile acts in light of their recent conflicts of rocket firing and missile strikes, his spokesperson said on Thursday.

Guterres called for an immediate halt in order to avoid "a new conflagration in the region already embroiled in terrible conflicts with the immense suffering of civilians," said Stephane Dujarric in a statement, Xinhua reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel carried out missile strikes in Syria on what it said was Iranian military targets, in retaliation to a rocket attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights which, Israel said, was launched by the Iranian forces.

In response, the Syrian military said its air defense had destroyed a large number of missiles from Israel.

Dujarric told reporters the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) has maintained contact with both Syria and Israel, urging them to exercise "maximum" restraint and abide by their 1974 ceasefire agreement.

He said the UN chief, though relieved at Thursday's "partial normalization of the situation," has reiterated support to long-term de-escalation efforts and stability in the Middle East and has stressed a political solution to the conflicts.

