UN chief spoke with India, Pak officials not PMs on rising tensions: official

March 06, 2019 | Press Trust of India

UN chief Antonio Guterres has not spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, but discussed with officials from India and Pakistan the heightened tensions arising after the Pulwama attack, a top official has said.

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama attack in Kashmir which killed 40 CRPF personnel and was claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

After the suicide attack, India carried out air strikes in Balakot in Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial confrontation and captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was handed over to India on Friday.

"We're fully aware of the situation. The Secretary-General has had no calls with those two Heads of Governments as far as I'm aware, but he's had contacts with both sides to express, I think, his concern and the need to do as much as anyone can to de-escalate the tensions," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday.

Dujarric was asked if the UN chief spoke with the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan on the rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.