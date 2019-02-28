UN chief calls for maximum restraint

AgenciesUnited Nations, Feb 27:
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following the situation in the subcontinent and called for "maximum restraint" by both countries, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.
Guterres is on his way back to New York from Geneva and Dujarric told reporters, "I spoke to the Secretary-General not long ago, before he boarded his plane. He is obviously following the situation very closely and reiterates his urgent appeal to both the government of India and the government of Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint to ensure that the situation does not further deteriorate".
Asked about reports that there were 350 casualties, Dujarric said, "We don't have any information on possible casualties. We have seen different press reports."
Pakistan has denied that there were casualties and asserted that the bombs hit an uninhabited area.