UN chief asks India, Pakistan to exercise 'maximum restraint'

Press Trust of IndiaUnited Nations
UN chief Antonio Guterres is following the situation between India and Pakistan "very closely" and has appealed to the governments of both countries to exercise "maximum restraint" to ensure the situation does not deteriorate further.
The UN Secretary General's remarks came on Tuesday after Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a pre-dawn air strike on a in Pakistan. The strike was the first by the IAF inside Pakistan after the 1971 war.
"He is obviously following the situation very closely and reiterates his urgent appeal to both the governments of India and the government of Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint to ensure that the situation does not further deteriorate," UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters when asked about the Secretary General's remarks on the air strike.
Dujarric said Guterres did not have any information on the possible casualties and has seen the news reports.
Guterres is returning to New York from Geneva and Dujarric said he had spoken to the UN chief about the situation between India and Pakistan before he boarded his plane.
The air strike came 12 days after the JeM carried out a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district that killed 40 CRPF men.