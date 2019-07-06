UN calls for ceasefire in Libya after death toll climbed to 1000

July 06, 2019 | Agencies

The UN Security Council has called for a ceasefire in Libya as the death toll from a three-month offensive on Tripoli reached 1,000 including scores killed in an air strike that hit a detention centre for migrants.



The council condemned the attack late Tuesday on the Tajoura detention camp east of Tripoli and "stressed the need for all parties to urgently de-escalate the situation and to commit to a ceasefire," said a joint statement.



Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, whose forces hold eastern Libya and much of the country's south, launched an offensive in early April to wrestle the capital from forces loyal to the UN-recognized Government of National Accord.